Dane Evans is set to get his second straight start at quarterback Thursday night as his BC Lions travel to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers, the team announced Monday.

Head coach Rick Campbell names Dane Evans as starting QB for Thursday and says Vernon Adams Jr. continues to progress.



"Mainly a product of the short week."

The 29-year-old from Chickasha, Okla., got his first start of the 2023 CFL season in Week 8 against the Edmonton Elks after starter Vernon Adams Jr. suffered a lower-body injury a week earlier against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Evans entered that Week 7 game in Adams' place and threw for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

"It felt good to get back out there," Evans said Monday reflective of Saturday's win. "I look to do it again. We know we've got a good opponent coming up in a tough environment so it'll be fun to do it again."

"(It's) just another opportunity to go out there and lead the guys," Evans said on the opportunity to start.

"I know when I got traded here, it would be in a backup capacity or something like that. (I was) fully excepting of that; when this team calls on my number I just want to be there and respond."

Evans threw for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Lions' 27-0 win at Commonwealth Stadium, seeing the Elks set a mark for the longest home losing streak in North American pro sports with 21 consecutive losses.

📽️"When this team calls on my number, I just want to be there and respond."



Dane Evans on starting this week against Winnipeg, his performance against Edmonton, and more: #BCLions #RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/8IkzkugjGQ — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 31, 2023

Evans spent four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19, 2021-22), helping them reach back-to-back Grey Cup games against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in his final two seasons with the Black and Gold.

In seven games this season. Evans has completed 41 passes for 549 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

"I kind of always view myself kind of as that [a starting quarterback]," Evans said when asked if he should be the starter with the Lions or elsewhere. "I knew what I signed up for when I got traded here, I'm, not coming to step on anyone's toes."

" V.A., when comes back, (he) is going to continue his MOP-like season...I'm just trying to do what I can do to help this team win."