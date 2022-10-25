Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer has confirmed that quarterback Dane Evans, who has been dealing with a hand injury, will play against the Ottawa Redblacks in the regular-season finale for both teams.

"As of right now, Dane's the guy; he seems like he's ready to go," Steinauer told the media on Tuesday. "We're not going to make any decisions. We're not going to anoint who's going to be the starter and who's not. He'll definitely play."

Evans, 28, suffered an injury to his thumb in the fourth quarter of last week's meeting between the two teams, prompting backup quarterback Matthew Shiltz to take over. Up to that point, Evans had thrown for 220 yards and an interception.

Shiltz completed three of his four passes 43 yards and rushed for 25 yards, which helped set up a game-winning 30-yard field goal by Seth Small.

When asked how his hand was feeling on Tuesday, Evans replied it felt "good."

"It's attached to my body, I can move it, (it) feels fine. So, we'll see. Every day it's gotten a little better," said Evans.

While the Ticats' playoff picture is clear, Evans noted that Saturday's game against the Redblacks is still important.

"If we walk into this game thinking, 'Oh we'll just wait for Montreal next week,’ we're going to get hit right in the face,’” he said. “I don't think that's who we are...I feel that everyone wants to play. I want to play and keep things rolling."