The National Women’s Hockey League in association with W Hockey Partners announced Tuesday that Dani Rylan Kearney has resigned from her position as NWHL advisor and president of W Hockey Partners.

W Hockey Partners is the entity that owns and operates the NWHL’s Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, and Minnesota Whitecaps.

Rylan Kearney launched the NWHL in March 2015 and was the league's commissioner until October 2020. The NWHL is the first professional women’s hockey league to pay its players.

The NWHL’s sixth season will be completed March 26-27 with the Isobel Cup playoffs taking place at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Massachusetts.