Martel has goal, assist to pace Rocket to win over Moose

WINNIPEG — Danick Martel had a goal and an assist to pace the Laval Rocket to a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in AHL action Wednesday night.

Joel Teasdale, Louie Belpedio and Gabriel Bourque had the other goals for Laval (31-21-3-2).

Jeff Malott and Austin Poganski scored for Manitoba (34-20-4-2).

On Monday night, the Moose defeated the Rocket 4-3 in a shootout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.