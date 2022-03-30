1h ago
Martel has goal, assist to pace Rocket to win over Moose
Danick Martel had a goal and an assist to pace the Laval Rocket to a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in AHL action Wednesday night.
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — Danick Martel had a goal and an assist to pace the Laval Rocket to a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in AHL action Wednesday night.
Joel Teasdale, Louie Belpedio and Gabriel Bourque had the other goals for Laval (31-21-3-2).
Jeff Malott and Austin Poganski scored for Manitoba (34-20-4-2).
On Monday night, the Moose defeated the Rocket 4-3 in a shootout.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.