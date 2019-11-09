SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Danick Martel scored at 2:27 of overtime as the Syracuse Crunch edged the Belleville Senators 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Alex Barre-Broulet struck twice in regulation while Chris Mueller also scored for the Crunch (6-4-2).

Spencer Martin made 26 saves for the victory.

Drake Batherson had a pair of goals and Vitali Abramov scored the other for the Senators (4-6-1), who got 30 stops from Filip Gustavsson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.