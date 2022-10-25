OTTAWA — When Daniel Alfredsson arrived in Ottawa in the fall of 1995, that 22-year-old would have never believed he'd one day find himself in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

At that time the young Swede wasn't even sure he wanted to play out his first season in the NHL, but he persevered and went on to have an incredibly successful career that will culminate with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 14th.

Alfredsson will be inducted alongside fellow Swedes Daniel and Henrik Sedin and goaltender Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen of Finland is this year's female inductee, while the late Herb Carnegie is in the builder category.

"It's a huge honour," said Alfredsson, who met with Ottawa media Tuesday in advance of his induction. "It's definitely, I don’t know how you say it, a validation, no question."

Looking back, Alfredsson recalled how at Christmas that first year he figured he had about five more months in Canada until the season would be over and he could return home.

At that time the Senators were an organization in turmoil and disarray.

Thankfully for the Senators he stuck it out and now calls Ottawa home. Despite the struggles that first year, Alfredsson went on to win the Calder Trophy.

"The first year I was trying to make the team not knowing much about the NHL," he recalled. "To sit here 27 years later is surreal, because I thought two, three years if things went well."

Drafted 133rd overall in the sixth round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft, it's clear few saw the potential in Alfredsson and not even John Ferguson, the scout who pushed Senators management to select Alfredsson, likely knew the impact the young forward would have on the struggling franchise.

Alfredsson may have been an unknown when he started out in the league, but there's no doubt the impact he's left behind in Ottawa.

The 49-year-old spent 18 seasons in the NHL, 17 of which were with the Senators. He captained the team from 1999-2013.

Though he never won a Stanley Cup, Alfredsson forged an incredible career that saw the Senators make 11 straight playoff appearances from 1997-2008. His 426 goals, 682 assists and 1,108 points are all franchise records.

Alfredsson wasn't always the most talented player on the Senators roster, but one could never dispute his effort.

"I always took pride in trying to perform my best and do whatever I can do to help the team win," said Alfredsson. "I was good at working hard. It wasn't easy, but I became good at it."

Alfredsson seemed destined to be a lifelong Senator, but a contract dispute in the summer of 2013 saw him sign with Detroit as a free agent. He played just one season with the Red Wings due to recurring back issues.

Alfredsson went on to sign a one-day contract with Ottawa in order to retire as a member of the Senators, but there was no denying the friction between him and owner Eugene Melnyk in the ensuing years.

While other former players took on different roles, Alfredsson was noticeably absent.

Melnyk died earlier this year in March and the relationship with the organization now seems to be on the mend, and that bodes well as any involvement by Alfredsson will be beneficial.

"It's important to just be associated," said Alfredsson. "But it's the relationship. I think that's what I like the most. If I want to come by and watch practice or take my kids to watch practice, I'm welcome to do that. That's what matters the most. I really enjoy that.

"It feels important to me that it's a good relationship."

Alfredsson's final game with the Senators was against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 playoffs, but his legacy lives on as was evidenced at the Senators' home opener last week when the 49-year-old dropped the puck and both players and fans were mesmerized by his presence.

"I really enjoyed being at that home opener and watching the response and just seeing the start of the game," said Alfredsson. "Obviously they get the goal early and the lead, but also the energy. I think that's the biggest measuring stick for me."

As talented as Alfredsson proved to be on the ice, it was his ability to connect with people that made him so revered.

Alfredsson shared his personality both on and off the ice. Few will forget when he broke his stick and mocked Mats Sundin by pretending like he was going to throw his own stick into the stands. Or shooting a puck at Scott Niedermayer in frustration in Game 4 of the 2007 Stanley Cup Finals. His candid personality shone through when speaking to the media and fans.

He was captain of the Senators, plus a husband, a father of four young boys,and an active supporter of mental health initiatives in Ottawa. On any given weekend, Alfredsson could be found in local rinks helping coach his young boys or lending his time to various charitable endeavours.

Induction weekend will include a hockey game, but Alfredsson said the only hockey he's played lately has been while coaching his sons.

"I'm looking forward to playing the game and getting on the ice," he said. "I feel comfortable enough that I should be able to hold my own."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.