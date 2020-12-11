Former NHLer Daniel Alfredsson will not be able to coach Team Sweden at the upcoming World Juniors in Edmonton.

The Swedish national team announced that Alfredsson, his brother Henric and Kitchener Rangers assistant coach Andreas Karlsson were prevented from joining the team due to quarantine rules in Alberta, the host province tournament.

Team Sweden announced that Joel Ronnmark will replace Tomas Monten as the team's head coach. Monten was among the team members to test positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 6 testing, along with assistant coach Anders Lundberg.

The Tre Kronor also added Edmonton Oilers video coach Jason Pietrzykowski to their staff.

The team added Anders Eriksen, coach of its under-18 team, to its World Juniors coaching staff on Wednesday.