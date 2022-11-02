The Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday that Vancouver Canucks legends Daniel and Henrik Sedin and Stan Smyl will be among the coaches at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The game will hosted by the Vancouver Giants on January 25 and can be seen live on TSN and the TSN App at 10pm et/7pm pt.

Joining the Sedins and Smyl behind the bench will be Canucks amateur scout and Lethbridge Broncos graduate Ron Delorme, Giants head coach Michael Dyck and Giants player development coach and former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook. Support staff includes athletic trainers Mike Burnstein (Giants) and Scott Hoyer (Kelowna Rockets) and equipment managers Brodie St. Jacques (Giants) and Colin Robinson (Kamloops Blazers).

Henrik Sedin had 240 goals and 840 assists over 1,070 games and holds the Canucks' points record. Daniel Sedin is Vancouver's all-time leading goal scorer, with 393 goals and 648 assists in 1,041 games.

The brothers retired at the end of the 2017-18 season after spending their entire 17-year NHL playing careers with the Canucks.

A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Seabrook helped the Chicago Blackhawks capture the Stanley Cup on three occasions (2010, 2013, 2015). Over 15 seasons, he tallied 103 goals and 361 assists for 464 points.

Smyl played for Vancouver from 1978-91 and went on to work in the team's front office as director of player development and senior advisor to the general manager.