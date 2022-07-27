Former NHLer Carcillo says testimony didn't acknowledge culture of hazing, abuse in CHL

Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is angry about the testimony of Canadian hockey officials at a parliamentary hearing looking into the handling of recent assault allegations.

Carcillo filed a statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court in 2020, alleging abuse and hazing in a class-action lawsuit.

"I have shared my stories of abuse as a child playing in this league, as have dozens of others," Carcillo state in a statement on Wednesday. "I lead this class action on behalf of scores of children and young people who were abused while playing in the CHL, just like my teammates and I were."

Carcillo, who played in the Ontario Hockey League from 2002 to 2005, was angry with the testimony given by Dan MacKenzie, David Branch, Gilles Courteau and Ron Robison, the "leaders of junior hockey in Canada," gave at the hearing.

"These individuals used their appearances before that committee as an opportunity to litigate my class action in public, in circumstances where I lacked any opportunity to respond," wrote Carcillo.

"Their testimony today denied the existence of systemic and ongoing problems in junior hockey. I disagree."

Carcillo said he believes there is a culture of hazing and abuse in the CHL, and there has long been system-wide knowledge of the culture.

"Systemic failures continue to occur in protecting the children and young people who play in the CHL," he said.

Carcillo said he looks forward to proving as much in court, beginning with his certification hearing for his class action suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.