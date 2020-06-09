UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will meet for a third time on Aug. 15, Dana White announced on Tuesday's morning's edition of ESPN's First Take.

Then the light heavyweight champion, Cormier defeated the 37-year-old Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018 by first-round knockout to win the heavyweight crown for his second title, becoming only the fifth fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes.

After a successful title defence against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, Cormier and Miocic met for a second time at UFC 241 last August. The Cleveland native reclaimed his crown with a fourth-round knockout of Cormier. Because of eye damage during the fight, Miocic required surgery and has not fought since, expressing reservations over competing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The 41-year-old Cormier, now one of the company's leading analysts, has also been idle since the fight.

No venue has been announced for the card as of yet.