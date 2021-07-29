It's not quite as big as the Washington Nationals-San Diego Padres trade we thought we'd get, but reliever Daniel Hudson is on his way to San Diego according to multiple reports.

Hudson, 34, has appeared in 31 games with the Nats so far this season, pitching to an ERA of 2.20 with 48 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.

The Padres will be Hudson's seventh MLB team, previously spending time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays prior to the Nats.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple reports indicated a deal was in the final stages between the two clubs involving Max Scherzer, but no trade was reached and Scherzer, along with shortstop Trea Turner, are believed to be on the way to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Nats also dealt relief pitcher Brad Hand to the Blue Jays earlier on Thursday.