After reaching a buyout with McLaren for next season, Daniel Ricciardo said Thursday he's yet to make a decision on his racing future.

The Associated Press reported last month that McLaren paid $15 million to end their contract with Ricciardo. The team announced last week that F2 driver Oscar Piastri would be filling their vacant seat in 2023 alongside Lando Norris.

"I’m really assessing everything. In short, I don’t have anything teed up yet; I don’t have anything confirmed," Ricciardo said ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. "I think when I do, I’ll be the first to tell you, so there’s no reason for me to hold back information now, there’s no secrets – it’s kind of all open and out there.

“I’m sure over time the right thing – whatever that ends up being – will make sense. I think as well, it’s not just about what’s right for next year, it’s what’s right for my future – it goes beyond ’23. It’s complex, but when I know, you will!”

The 33-year-old is currently in his second with McLaren, having joined the team from Renault in 2021. He won the 2021 Italian Grand Prix with McLaren and finished eighth in the driver's standings. He is currently 13th in the driver's standings this season, without a podium finish to date.

Ricciardo appeared Thursday beside Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, who gave a vote of confidence to the Australian.

“Well, I think he should be racing, personally. I think he’s far too talented and he’s earned the right to be amongst us racing," Hamilton said. "Of course, if he’s part of our team it’d be great, but a third [driver] role is not really – I think – what’s best for him. If I was managing him, he’d be racing!"