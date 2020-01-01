SOUTHAMPTON, England — Danny Ings made it nine goals in nine starts for Southampton to clinch a 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday, with the visitors also losing striker Harry Kane to an injury.

Ings received a high ball from Jack Stephens on the edge of the penalty area and lifted it over defender Toby Alderweireld before netting in the 17th minute.

Kane did put the ball in the net in the second half but in a double blow it was ruled out for offside as he pulled up with a hamstring injury and limped off the field.

As Jose Mourinho grew irritated, the Tottenham manager was booked by referee Mike Dean for going over to the Southampton bench after arguing with goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparkes over apparent time-wasting.

“I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude but I was rude to an idiot and for some reason, for some reason I was rude," Mourinho said. "But I was and because I was rude I deserve the yellow card.”

The loss left sixth-place Tottenham, which reached the Champions League final last season, six points behind Chelsea, which occupies the fourth qualification place for the UEFA competition.

Mourinho also criticized VAR after a possible penalty for a foul on Dele Alli in the first half was not given.

“I think the VAR should change the name because video assistant referee, that's not true,” Mourinho said. "It should be VR, video referee, because they are the referees, and that is strange because you see the referees on the pitch and they are not the referees.

"They are the assistant referees, and the other guys in the office they are the ones that make the big decisions of the game.”

Southampton has collected 10 points from four games during the packed festive program, helping the previously struggling side move up to 11th place, six points from the relegation zone.

