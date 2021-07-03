The Toronto Blue Jays announced they are activating catcher Danny Jansen from the 10-day injured list. He will be active for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jansen last played on June 6, missing most of the last month because of a right hamstring strain. The 26-year-old is hitting .157 with three home runs and eight RBI in 42 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Jays announced they are sending rookie catcher Riley Adams to triple-A Buffalo. Adams appeared in 12 games and hit just .107 with zero home runs and an OPS of .345.

The Jays will wrap up their series with the Rays on Sunday before heading to Baltimore to take on the Orioles next week.