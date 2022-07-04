Danny Jansen and Yimi Garcia are one step closer to a return to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup.

The duo has been activated for the Jays' Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons' Monday evening home game with the Syracuse SkyChiefs on rehab assignments.

🚨ROSTER MOVES: Today C Danny Jansen and RHP Yimi Garcia are joining the #Bisons on Major League Injury Rehab assignments and are active for tonight's game! pic.twitter.com/sOzwVSwb5c — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) July 4, 2022

Jansen, 27, is currently on his second injured list spell of 2022. He was placed on IL on June 7 with a fractured finger after being hit by a pitch against the Kansas City Royals. He had previously been sidelined with an oblique injury.

In 19 games this season, his fifth in the big leagues, Jansen was batting .232 with seven home runs, 13 runs batted in and an OPS of .915.

Garcia, 31, has been out of action since June 24 when he was placed on the IL with a left back strain.

In 28 appearances with the Jays, Garcia was 1-3 with a 3.42 earned run average and WHIP of 0.987 over 26.1 innings pitched.

Garcia is in his eighth big-league season.

The Jays open up a three-game set with the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.