The Toronto Blue Jays announced their Major League coaching staff for the 2021 season on Thursday, with Dante Bichette named as a special assistant.

The Jays added that Bichette will "continue to have an impact on players throughout multiple levels of the organization," this year.

Further to my report on Dante Bichette’s role the other day, #BlueJays are calling Bo’s dad a “special assistant.”

I’ve heard he’ll work with some young hitters in FLA and is just a good resource to have around, as he has next to no interest in being a full-time hitting coach. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 4, 2021

Bichette, the father of Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, joined the Blue Jays last year and was with the team in the dugout with a hands-on role during games.

A four-time All-Star during his 14-year playing career, Bichette hit 274 home runs and had a lifetime batting average of .299.

There are no changes to the Jays' coaching staff to start the season under Charlie Montoyo, who is entering his third season as manager.