Dante Bichette, who served as a Major League Coach for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, will have a smaller presence with the team in 2021, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

#BlueJays have not formally announced 2021 coaching staff just yet, but I’m hearing Dante Bichette won’t have as big of a presence this year, no travel, etc.

His decision and he’ll still be around in some sort of advisor role. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 2, 2021

Mitchell says it was his decision to take a step back, but will stay around in some capacity as an advisor.

The 57-year-old Bichette played in the Major from 1988-2001 and was named an All-Star four ties as a member of the Colorado Rockies. He's the father of current Blue Jays infielder Bob Bichette.