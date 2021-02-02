7m ago
Dante Bichette to have smaller role with Blue Jays
Dante Bichette, who served as a Major League Coach for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, will have a smaller presence with the team in 2021, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
TSN.ca Staff
Dante Bichette, who served as a Major League Coach for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, will have a smaller presence with the team in 2021, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.
Mitchell says it was his decision to take a step back, but will stay around in some capacity as an advisor.
The 57-year-old Bichette played in the Major from 1988-2001 and was named an All-Star four ties as a member of the Colorado Rockies. He's the father of current Blue Jays infielder Bob Bichette.