It appears the Colorado Avalanche will be turning to Darcy Kuemper against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Kuemper was in the starter's net during Wednesday's gameday skate after missing almost all of the Western Conference Final due to injury. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar declined to name his starter Game 1, though.

Bednar called forwards Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano, who both missed Wednesday's skate, "day-to-day," declining to say if either would play in Game 1.

Kuemper, 32, was forced out of Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers on May 31 with an undisclosed injury. Pavel Francouz stepped in and posted four straight wins as the Avalanche swept the Oilers.

Kadri and Cogliano underwent what Bednar called similar surgeries after being injured during the Oilers series. Kadri has six goals and eight assists in 13 playoff games, while Cogliano has tallied two goals and one assist in 11 games this postseason.

Bednar has been mum on the team's starter for the Stanley Cup Final, calling it a "tough decision" last week.

“We're definitely confident in both goalies,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said. “Our guys have been committed defensively all year. That’s one thing I don’t think our players get enough credit for is if they’ve got to close out a game, they find a way to do it and play the right way and they’ve done that all year.”

Kuemper has made 10 starts in the 2021-22 playoffs and is 6-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Francouz is 6-0 with a 2.86 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.