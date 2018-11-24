UTICA, N.Y. — Cam Darcy had the go-ahead goal at the 15:09 mark of the second period as the Utica Comets doubled up the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Jonathan Dahlen and Tanner Kero had power-play goals to give Utica (9-10-2), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Brendan Gaunce added an empty-net goal in the final minute of play and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for the win.

Jordan Murray and Filip Chlapik tied it up 2-2 in the second period for Belleville (9-10-1), the minor league club for the Ottawa Senators. Filip Gustavsson stopped 17-of-20 shots in net.

Utica went 2 for 7 on the power play and Belleville couldn't connect on its five man advantages.

The Comets have won three straight.