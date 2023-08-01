Darnell Sankey could be making his way back to the CFL.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the linebacker has received his release from the XFL is currently pursuing his CFL options.

LB Darnell Sankey has received his release from the #XFL & is now pursuing @cfl options. Was a tackling machine his last 2 CFL seasons 218 tackles with #Riders & #Stamps. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/R2Hv5nJJje — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 1, 2023

Sankey, 28, spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, amassing 121 tackles.

He spent the 2021 season with the Calgary Stampeders, posting 97 tackles.

Sankey was named a CFL West All-Star in 2021 and recently won the XFL championship with the Arlington Renegades.