LB Sankey receives XFL release, pursuing CFL options
Darnell Sankey could be making his way back to the CFL.
TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the linebacker has received his release from the XFL is currently pursuing his CFL options.
Sankey, 28, spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, amassing 121 tackles.
He spent the 2021 season with the Calgary Stampeders, posting 97 tackles.
Sankey was named a CFL West All-Star in 2021 and recently won the XFL championship with the Arlington Renegades.