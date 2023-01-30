Darren O'Day has called time on his career.

An All-Star in 2015, the right-handed submariner announced his retirement on Monday after 15 big league seasons.

It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/CewsXhgBYz — Darren O'Day (@DODay56) January 30, 2023

"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up," the 40-year-old O'Day tweeted alongside an outgoing message.

A native of Jacksonville, O'Day made 644 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

He spent 2022 in his second stint with the Braves, going 2-2 with a 4.15 earned run average and 1.338 WHIP over 21.2 innings pitched in 28 appearances.

In his All-Star season with the Orioles, O'Day was 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA and 0.934 WHIP in 65.1 IP over 68 appearances.

For his career, O'Day was 42-21 with a 2.59 ERA and 1.034 WHIP over 609.0 IP.