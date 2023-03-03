OTTAWA — Outfielder Dasan Brown has been added to Canada's World Baseball Classic roster.

Brown, from Oakville, Ont., replaces first baseman and catcher Andy Yerzy, who withdrew from competition at the international tournament.

Brown was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 3rd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball amateur draft.

He has spent three seasons in the Blue Jays organization and was named a MiLB organizational all-star in 2022 after hitting .283 with six home runs and 24 stolen bases across three minor league levels.

Brown, a former junior national team MVP, last represented Canada in 2019 at the under-18 Baseball World Cup in Gijang, South Korea.

Toronto's Yerzy spent the 2022 season with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Canada will play in Pool C at the World Baseball Classic in Phoenix from March 11-15. The United States, Colombia, Great Britain and Mexico are also in the group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.