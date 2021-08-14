PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Varsho connected for a leadoff shot on a 3-2 pitch from Craig Stammen (5-3). Varsho also drove in Arizona’s first run of the game with a single against Blake Snell in the second.

Tyler Clippard (1-0) got three outs for the win.

Arizona's Madison Bumgarner carried a shutout into the seventh, but Eric Hosmer reached on a leadoff single before Wil Myers tied it at 2 with a drive to left for his 13th homer.

After a pair of strikeouts, Tommy Pham and Adam Frazier singled against Bumgarner and Taylor Clarke replaced him. He struck out Manny Machado to end the inning.

Bumgarner struck out six and walked none.

Ketel Marte also went deep for the last-place Diamondbacks, connecting against Snell in the fifth. It was Marte’s fifth homer of the season.

Snell allowed six hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

MOVES

The Diamondbacks activated right-hander J.B. Wendelken, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Wednesday. He replaces right-hander Sean Poppen, who was optioned to Triple-A Reno after Thursday night’s game.

Wendelken was 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in 26 innings for the A’s this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said the team is still awaiting word on RHP Yu Darvish, who came out early Thursday due to lower back tightness. ... SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (left shoulder) continues to participate in team drills and may take live batting practice this weekend, Tingler said.

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said RHP Taylor Widener is still battling cold symptoms, but has continued to test negative for COVID-19. “Just want to make sure he continues to get stronger. He’s feeling better,” Lovullo said.

NUMBERS

The Padres are 32-28 (.533) against teams below .500, while the Giants are 39-16 (.709) and the Dodgers are 39-14 (.736).

San Diego is 8-6 against the Diamondbacks.

NEXT

The Padres start RHP Joe Musgrove (8-7, 2.81 ERA) on Saturday night against Arizona lefty Tyler Gilbert (0-1), making his first major league start.