Parting thoughts from Super Bowl 57 TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor shares his takeaways from Super Bowl 57, where Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs captured their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.

Glendale, Ariz. -- A few thoughts from the day after Super Bowl 57.

No lead is safe

It’s always interesting when a team gunning for a championship loses by doing something it hadn’t done all season. That was the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to protecting a lead in the second half.

The Eagles made it their trademark to jump out to big leads by halftime, giving the lead away in the second half just once all year, in a late-season game against Dallas that Gardner Minshew started in place of Jalen Hurts.

Given the Eagles’ history of shutting teams down in the second half, plus the fact that only one team in Super Bowl history had ever previously come back from a double-digit deficit, a 24-14 lead at halftime should have been enough.

But it wasn’t against Patrick Mahomes.

The great turnover debate

When the Eagles jumped out to an 18-3 advantage in the turnover margin en route to their 8-0 start in the regular season, head coach Nick Sirianni was challenged by reporters who suggested that was unsustainable and due for regression.

Sirianni passionately disagreed, saying any sense that turnovers are a product of randomness or luck was preposterous.

He talked about how the Eagles were obsessed with turnovers, discussing their importance daily and creating practice drills on the fly to mimic real-game ball-security challenges.

Things started to slide for Philly not long after, beginning with a four-turnover performance in their Week 10 loss to Washington, and going 10-16 in turnover margin the rest of the way.

The Eagles were 4-0 in the turnover ratio during two blowout playoff wins over the Giants and Cowboys. But they failed to create a turnover against the Chiefs on Sunday, while Jalen Hurts’ unforced fumble was converted into a 45-yard touchdown return and the difference in the game.

The Eagles subscribe to a philosophy that says winning the battles for turnovers and explosive plays are the two stats that most often dictate victory.

The Eagles didn’t surrender a single explosive play of than 30 yards on defence. But they did on offence and special teams, with the brilliant fourth-quarter punt return by Kadarius Toney.

The Eagles had explosive plays to receivers A.J. Brown and Devonte Smith, but it wasn’t enough.

A great Super Bowl stage

State Farm Stadium has now hosted three Super Bowls, and what a trio it is.

The first, in 2008, featured the famous helmet catch by New York Giants receiver David Tyree that spoiled the New England Patriots’ quest for a perfect season.

Seven years later, Arizona hosted the game between Seattle and New England that ended when the Patriots’ Malcolm Butler made an interception at the goal line in one of the most-debated play calls in Super Bowl history.

With Sunday’s three-point win coming on a Kansas City field goal with eight seconds left, a site developed with hosting Super Bowls in mind has delivered on drama.

The penalty controversy

There’s been much debate about James Bradbury’s hold of JuJu Smith-Schuster inside two minutes, a call that allowed the Chiefs to kill most of the game clock before kicking a 27-yard field goal to win the game.

There’s no doubt Bradbury grabbed the jersey. The debate comes from those who believe it wasn’t severe enough given the situation in the game or that similar plays had not been flagged during the previous 58 minutes.

The fact that Bradbury admitted to trying to get away with a hold is significant – not just because he’s an authority on what actually happened but also because you don’t hear players in those kinds of situations say those kinds of things often.

It’s impossible to know whether officials were influenced by Mahomes’ pass to Smith-Schuster landing well behind him. But given how accurate Mahomes was most of the day, it’s certainly possible.

The drive

The Eagles made an art out of situational football at times this season, tailoring their play calling to the circumstances on the field with great precision.

That was on full display in the Eagles’ 17-play drive in the third quarter that ate up 7 minutes and 45 seconds of clock before ending in a field goal.

Working that much time off the clock and taking a six-point lead was good situational strategy at the time. But it wound up backfiring when the Chiefs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Eagles suddenly had to play catch up.

The shortening of the game with that third-quarter drive left the Eagles one possession short of a chance to tie the game and force a superb Super Bowl game into overtime.

Where were the sacks?

The Eagles were the first NFL team ever to have four players with double-digit sacks, falling just two short of the NFL’s single-season record set by the 1985 Chicago Bears. But they came up empty against the Chiefs.

Some of that was because the Eagles had not faced a quarterback near as good as Mahomes this entire season. Mahomes has an off-the-charts reputation for being able to handle pressure, which he demonstrated on every instance the Eagles forced him from the pocket.

That left the Eagles unable to replicate the recipe that allowed them to be dominant on defence all season.