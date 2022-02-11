Argos ink quarterback Kelly Toronto reaches deal with former Denver Broncos draft pick, who is also the nephew of Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly.

Harris hopes to show he can still produce at a high level in Toronto

Dave Naylor TSN Football Insider Follow| Archive

Toronto Argonauts confirmed the signing of quarterback Chad Kelly Friday, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick by Denver who spent two seasons with the Broncos and two more with the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’m so, so excited to start a new chapter, and can’t wait to get up there,” Kelly said. “I’m so fired up to get with the guys and start training and working.”

Kelly’s name has attracted attention since he was in high school, playing in Western New York as the nephew of Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly.

He saw action during five games in 2014 as a freshman at Clemson University. Unfortunately, he also found enough trouble at Clemson to be dismissed from the team the following spring.

He finished his career college career at the University of Mississippi, where he started for two seasons – 2015 and 2016 – throwing for 6,800 yards, 50 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Kelly’s time in Denver ended with more off-field trouble. He was charged with criminal trespassing in October of 2018 after he mistakenly entered the wrong home after a party, an incident for which he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour.

He then spent two seasons with the Colts that ended early in the 2020 season. Overall, he appeared in just one game with Denver and none with the Colts.

Now, after more than a year away from football, he can’t wait to get started with the Argonauts.

“You’re going to get a guy that’s focussed, matured, willing to learn and put in that work,” Kelly said. “I want to be the best teammate anybody can have. I’m just really excited for this opportunity and want to make the most of it.”

At 27, Kelly is still young enough for the Argonauts to invest in his development behind MacLeod Bethel-Thompson. Meanwhile, he’s been cramming CFL game film since turning his attention north.

“In the past three weeks I’ve watched multiple, multiple games of the Toronto Argonauts and the past couple Grey Cups just to get familiar with the teams and what they play,” he said. “I’ve seen a fair portion of them.”

As for Kelly’s transition to Canadian football, he’s a player CFL scouts projected would be well-suited to the three-down game.

“I like to chuck it all over the place … I like to run around, make plays, read defences before [the play] happens, get the ball out fast and let the play makers make plays,” he said. “I think my attributes will fare very well up there.”

Kelly had been on Edmonton’s negotiation list for an extended period before his rights were dealt to Toronto, which was his preferred CFL destination.