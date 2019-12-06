The New York Knicks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by 44 points earlier in the week. Instead of bouncing back, they were crushed again Thursday, this time at the hands of the Denver Nuggets by a score of 129-92. It's the eighth straight loss for the Knicks, dropping them to an Eastern Conference worst 4-18.

After the game, head coach David Fizdale was understandably upset.

"Sickening," he said of the team's latest loss. "And I have to re-watch it and suffer through it again. Nobody's happy about it, but to the players' credit, they own it."

The Nuggets led by just six at halftime but turned things on in the third quarter, going on a 17-0 run at one point to break the game wide open. The Knicks allowed Denver to shoot 56.3 per cent from the field and 53.8 from beyond the arc. New York was also out-rebounded 48-33 in the defeat.

As the Knicks continue to pile up losses, Fizdale was asked if he feels his job is in jeopardy.

“I don’t care about that. I care about the next team. I’m still coaching this team. I’m still prepping them. We had a heck of a practice before this game, we just didn’t have the output," he said.

Last month, Knicks general manager Scott Perry and president of basketball operations Steve Mills held an impromptu press conference following a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that dropped the Knicks to 2-8.

"Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now," Mills said. "We think the team is not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at, and that's something that we think we collectively have to do a better job of delivering the product on the floor."

Soon after, ESPN reported that league sources told them Mills was laying the groundwork to fire Fizdale. Those rumours grew louder earlier this week when Ian Begley of SNY reported a team source expects Fizdale to be fired soon. That was before Thursday's 37-point loss.

After struggling his way through a 17-65 debut season, Fizdale's total record as Knicks head coach now stands at 21-83.

New York will be back in action Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.