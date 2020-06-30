10m ago
Griffin: Three Pelicans positive for COVID-19
New Orleans Pelicans vice President of basketball operation David Griffin said Tuesday three players have tested positive for COVID-19. Griffin did not reveal the identity of the players.
TSN.ca Staff
Hurdles NBA players face about entering Orlando bubble
New Orleans Pelicans vice President of basketball operation David Griffin said Tuesday three players have tested positive for COVID-19.
Griffin did not reveal the identity of the players.
Teams are scheduled to begin arriving in Orlando for training on July 7, with play slated to resume on July 30. The Pelicans take on the Utah Jazz in their first seeding ga.
The Pelicans are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 28-36 record.
TSN respects the health privacy rights of athletes, and our editorial policy prohibits the reporting of health information surrounding COVID-19 unless confirmed by the athlete, their representative, or organization.