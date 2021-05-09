TORONTO — David Gustafsson scored the winning goal and the Manitoba Moose completed a sweep of a three-game series at Toronto with a 4-3 win over the Marlies in American Hockey League action Sunday.

Gustafsson, who had the shootout winner in Manitoba's 5-4 win over Toronto on Saturday, also had an assist as the Moose improved to 18-11-3 with their 10th win in their last 11 games.

Nathan Todd had a goal and two assists, and Hayden Shaw and Kristian Reichel also scored for the Moose.

Kenny Agostino, Pavel Gogolev and Bobby McMann scored for the Marlies (11-15-2).

Mikhail Berdin made 27 saves for the Moose, while Joseph Woll stopped 34 shots for the Marlies.

Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.