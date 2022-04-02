Kansas moves on to National Championship game with win over Villanova

The only No. 1 seed remaining in the NCAA men’s tournament is headed to the National Championship game.

David McCormack scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats 81-65 on Saturday night.

Ochai Agbaji added 21 points for the Jayhawks. The 21-year-old hit six shots from 3-point range and helped Kansas get off to an 11-2 run to start the game.

Kansas will play in its first National Championship game since 2012 and is looking for its first title win since 2008.

Collin Gillespie scored 17 points for Villanova.

More to come.