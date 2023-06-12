Last week's Europa Conference League triumph will not be David Moyes's swansong at West Ham.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the 60-year-old Scotsman will remain as Hammers manager.

There had been much speculation that Moyes would step away from the team at season's end. West Ham finished 14th in the Premier League table and had been in a survival fight for much of the season. Hammers finished six points clear of Leicester City in 18th and will now return to Europa League for the fourth time in the past nine years.

Moyes is in his second stint as Hammers manager, returning to the team in December of 2019 after a six-month stint from November 2017 to May 2018.

The Glasgow native is a three-time winner of the League Managers Association Manager of the Year Award. He has previously managed at Sunderland, Real Sociedad, Manchester United and Everton where he spent 11 seasons from 2002 to 2013.