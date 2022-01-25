Big Papi is headed to Cooperstown.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that David Ortiz was the only candidate of 30 to reach the 75 per-cent threshold for election to Cooperstown.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Ortiz spent 20 years in the majors from 1997 to 2006 with 14 of them coming with the Boston Red Sox. A 10-time All-Star, Ortiz had 541 career home runs and was a part of three World Series-winning teams.

With Ortiz being the only person elected, this means that three controversial candidates – all-time home run king Barry Bonds, 354-game winner Roger Clemens and Ortiz’s former teammate Curt Schilling – will fall off the ballot as of next year after having gone 10 years on the ballot without induction.

Ortiz will be joined by six other inductees from a pair of elections held in December.

Negro League legends Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler were elected in early December via the Early Baseball Era Committee.

Nine-time All-Star outfielder Minnie Minoso, World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges and Minnesota Twins greats Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were also elected through the Golden Days Era Committee.

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for July 24 in Cooperstown, NY.

Among those expected to join the holdovers on the 2023 BBWAA ballot in their first year of eligibility are nine-time All-Star slugger Carlos Beltran, six-time All-Star closer Francisco “K-Rod” Rodriguez and National League Cy Young Award-winning knuckleballer R. A. Dickey.