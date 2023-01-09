NEW YORK — Boston right-wing David Pastrnak, New Jersey centre Jack Hughes and Buffalo defenceman Rasmus Dahlin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Pastrnak led the NHL with seven goals and eight points in four games to help the league-leading Bruins post a perfect week and extend their point streak to 14 games.

After being held off the scoresheet in Boston's 2-1 Winter Classic win over Pittsburgh at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, Pasternak rebounded with three straight multi-goal performances.

He had two goals in a 5-2 win over Los Angeles on Thursday and two more, including the winner, in a 4-2 victory over San Jose on Saturday.

He capped the weekend with his 13th career hat trick, including his 30th goal of the season, and an assist in a 7-1 rout of Anaheim on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Pastrnak is the first Bruin to score 30 goals within his first 40 games of a season since team president Cam Neely in 1993-94 (27 games).

Hughes had three multi-point efforts in as many games, ranking second in the NHL with seven points (five goals, two assists) to propel the Devils to a 2-1-0 week.

Dahlin had two goals and four assists in two games to help the Sabres earn a pair of overtime wins and move within four points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.