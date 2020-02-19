EDMONTON — David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime as the Boston Bruins continued their strong run of late, coming away with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Pastrnak was sent in on a breakaway pass from David Krejci and tucked the puck through the legs of Oilers goalie Mike Smith for his 43rd goal of the season.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins (38-11-12), who have won four straight and gone 10-1-0 in their last 11 outings.

Sam Gagner replied for the injury-riddled Oilers (32-21-7), who saw a two-game winning streak snapped as they continue to fight without the services of captain Connor McDavid.

Boston drew first blood eight-and-a-half minutes into the opening period as Brad Marchand got it through to Bergeron in the slot and he beat Smith with a skillful deke for his 27th goal of the season.

The Bruins had 10 shots on net in the first, while Edmonton was only able to direct two towards Boston starter Tuukka Rask.

Edmonton turned the tables on the shot clock with a 18-9 edge in the second period, but it remained a one-goal game through 40 minutes.

The Oilers tied the game up on the power play four minutes into the third period, as Gagner tipped an Ethan Bear shot up high over Rask for his fifth of the season.

Boston had a glorious chance to win the game with four minutes to play in the third, but Pastrnak hit the post to eventually send the game to extra time.

Both teams are back in action on Friday as the Bruins are in Calgary to face the Flames and the Oilers host the Minnesota Wild.

Notes: It was the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Edmonton won the first 4-1 in Boston. … Edmonton is going through a tough stretch on the injury front. They were without Connor McDavid (quad), Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion), James Neal (foot) and Oscar Klefbom (shoulder), and were also missing Zack Kassian due to a suspension. … The Oilers called up highly-touted defenceman Evan Bouchard from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday but he did not play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.