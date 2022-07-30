The Arizona Diamondbacks are trading outfielder David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports catching prospect Christian Cerda will head back to Arizona in the deal.

Peralta, 34, is hitting .248 in 87 games so far this season with 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

He is due $8 million this season and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.

Peralta has spent his entire nine-year career with the Diamondbacks and enjoyed the best season of his career in 2018, hitting 30 home runs and winning the Silver Slugger Award.

A native of Valencia, Venezuela, Peralta made his MLB debut back in June of 2014.