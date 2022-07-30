The Arizona Diamondbacks are trading outfielder David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, according to multiple reports.

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring David Peralta in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 30, 2022

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. Catcher Christian Cerda is headed to Arizona. @ByRobertMurray was on Peralta moving. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2022

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports catching prospect Christian Cerda will head back to Arizona in the deal.

Peralta, 34, is hitting .248 in 87 games so far this season with 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

He is due $8 million this season and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.

Peralta has spent his entire nine-year career with the Diamondbacks and enjoyed the best season of his career in 2018, hitting 30 home runs and winning the Silver Slugger Award.

A native of Valencia, Venezuela, Peralta made his MLB debut back in June of 2014.