David Stears is stepping down from his role of Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations, it was announced Thursday.

He will remain with the club in an advisory capacity to ownership and baseball operations.

The Brewers senior vice president and say general manager Matt Arnold will move into the role of team president.

At age 30, Stearns became the youngest general manager in MLB when the Brewers announced him as Doug Melvin's replacement in September of 2015. The team promoted him to president in January of 2019.

But as USA Today's Bob Nightengale notes, Stearns came under a lot of heat for trading star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres and then going on to miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Nightengale adds there is speculation Stearns could end up with the New York Mets or elsewhere in an executive role.

Since Stearns was appointed as GM in 2015, the club has had a winning record in five of those seven seasons and made the playoffs four times. However, Milwaukee has not advanced past the National League Division Series in four years.