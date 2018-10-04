Canada international and Vancouver Whitecaps winger Alphonso Davies tops Major League Soccer's "22 Under 22" list that was released on Thursday, highlighting the league's best players under the age of 22.

At 17, Davies became the youngest player in MLS history to reach double-digits in assists this season and is the only Canadian or member of a Canadian club on the list.

Coming in at second is New York Red Bulls and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, while LAFC striker Diego Rossi was third. New York City midfielder Yangel Herrera and striker Jefferson Savarino of Real Salt Lake round out the top five.

Davies signed for Bayern Munich in July and will join the Bundesliga heavyweights in January.

Currently in his third season with the Whitecaps, Davies was the second-youngest MLS player ever upon his debut in 2016 behind Freddy Adu. He has appeared in 28 league games this season, scoring six times and adding 11 assists.

Internationally, Davies was a revelation in Gold Cup 2017, scoring three times in four matches to finish the tournament as joint-top goal scorer. He's been capped seven times at the senior level.

Davies also appeared in a Nike commercial released last month fronted by Colin Kaepernick.

An MLS All-Star for the first time this season, Davies and his Whitecaps are next in action on Saturday when they visit Toronto FC at BMO Field.