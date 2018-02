Daytona 500 Entry List

The Daytona 500 is almost here. NASCAR announced its drivers that will kick off the 2018 season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Last year, it was Kurt Busch who took home the title with Ryan Blaney and A.J. Allmendinger finishing second and third, respectively. D.J. Kennington of Gaunt Brothers Racing is the lone Canadian racing. The St. Thomas native is competing in his first Daytona 500.

A full list of 2018 competitors can be found below: