What is the possibility that KD returns to the Nets next season?

The Indiana Pacers are close to executing a sign-and-trade or offer sheet for Phoenix Suns restricted free agent centre Deandre Ayton, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst adds a transaction could happen as soon as Monday.

"We could finally have some action starting as early as today with Deandre Ayton. We believe that the Indiana Pacers are very close to giving Deandre Ayton an offer sheet or executing a sign-and-trade. The Pacers had to do some business over the weekend and the Malcolm Brogdon trade, that is now on the verge of happening. And that is opening enough cap space to almost give Deandre Ayton the max contract he is looking for. We could see something with the Pacers and Ayton as early as today, the whole league is waiting to see," Windhorst said Monday morning on ESPN's The Get Up.

The 23-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Arizona and averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in 58 games last season. But multiple reports indicate the Suns are hesitant to give Ayton the max contract he seeks, leading to speculation about him being traded or signing an offer sheet elsewhere.

CBS' Sam Quinn estimated in May that Ayton would be eligible to sign a five-year, $176.9 million contract with the Suns. With another team, it would be worth $131.15 million over four seasons.

Ayton has averaged a double-double in each of his four seasons with the Suns. If he does sign an offer sheet with Indiana or another team, Phoenix will be able to match.