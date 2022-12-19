Fullback Declan Cross, who was the Toronto Argonauts' longest-serving player, has decided to retire, the team announced Monday.

The Oakville, Ont., native appeared in 92 regular-season games, three East Finals and two Grey Cups for the Argonauts after being drafted in the fourth round, 27th overall in 2016

Cross capped his career by hoisting the Grey Cup for the second time when the Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in November. Cross also won the Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2017.

The 29-year-old McMaster University product played 12 games in 2022 after an injury sidelined him for four games in the middle of the season.

Cross caught 83 passes for 740 yards and seven touchdowns in his career, while also chipping in with 33 special teams tackles.

“Declan arrived as a relatively unknown draft pick and leaves as a two-time champion and fan favourite,” Argonauts general manager Michael Clemons said in a statement.

“He definitively exemplifies what it means to be an Argonaut; a fearless competitor on the field and a selfless contributor in the community. Whatever opportunities await him in the future, you can be certain he will attack them with the unequalled level of passion he brought to our family each and every day. While he’s announcing his retirement, he’ll always be an Argonaut.”