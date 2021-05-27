1h ago
Gustafsson to draw in for Habs in Game 5
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Erik Gustafsson is expected to make his series debut in Thursday's must-win Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
Gustafsson took the place of Brett Kulak on the Canadiens third pairing in Thursday's morning skate, lining up beside Jon Merrill.
Kulak skated as an extra alongside rookie Alexander Romanov, who was yet to dress in the playoffs after appearing in 54 regular-season games.
Gustafsson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers, had two assists in five games with the Canadiens during the regular season. The 29-year-old has five assists in 15 career playoff games.
The Canadiens used the following lines at Thursday's skate:
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Toffoli-Suzuki-Caufield
Byron-Kotkaniemi-Anderson
Armia-Staal-Perry
Edmundson-Petry
Chiarot-Weber
Gustafsson-Merrill