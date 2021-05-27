Gustafsson to draw in for Habs in Game 5

Gustafsson to draw in for Habs in Game 5

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Erik Gustafsson is expected to make his series debut in Thursday's must-win Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gustafsson took the place of Brett Kulak on the Canadiens third pairing in Thursday's morning skate, lining up beside Jon Merrill.

Kulak skated as an extra alongside rookie Alexander Romanov, who was yet to dress in the playoffs after appearing in 54 regular-season games.

#Habs Ducharme says Gustafsson is in mainly to help the powerplay (0-13 in the series). On the risk of playing Gustafsson in a high stakes game with his defensive shortcomings, Ducharme says, "We're gonna manage the game. We know our players & their strengths." @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 27, 2021

Gustafsson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers, had two assists in five games with the Canadiens during the regular season. The 29-year-old has five assists in 15 career playoff games. Mets

The Canadiens used the following lines at Thursday's skate:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Toffoli-Suzuki-Caufield

Byron-Kotkaniemi-Anderson

Armia-Staal-Perry

Edmundson-Petry

Chiarot-Weber

Gustafsson-Merrill