MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadians have signed defenceman Gustav Olofsson to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal pays Olofsson US$750,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL, with a $350,000 guaranteed salary.

The six-foot-three, 196-pound Olofsson has 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) in 59 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season and no points in three games with the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old Swede has played 59 career NHL games with Montreal and the Minnesota Wild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020