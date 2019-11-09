CLEVELAND — Josh Brook scored the go-ahead goal at 9:47 of the third period as the Laval Rocket edged the Cleveland Monsters 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Cayden Primeau made 24 saves while Alexandre Alain also scored for the Rocket (8-5-1).

Paul Bittner scored the lone goal for the Monsters (8-4-1). Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.