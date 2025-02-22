OTTAWA - Stephanie Markowski knows she won't forget this milestone.

Just over nine minutes into her 18th Professional Women's Hockey league game, the Charge defender scored her first goal Saturday, helping Ottawa to a 3-1 win over Montreal.

Pinching in from her spot on the point to the front of the net, Markowski took a pass from Emily Clark, out waited Montreal Victoire netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens before going forehand to backhand and tucked the puck over the sprawling keeper and in.

“It feels awesome," Markowski said. "Obviously it's later in the season, but to score it against such a good team and it was a such a close game, so to contribute in that way today, it felt awesome."

Asked how she made a move that's normally reserved for forwards, Markowski said it was just something she thought she’d try.

“I don’t know where it came from. After practice we’ll do little skills but it’s more in the summer when we practice little moves like that," she said. "You’re always trying to improve and you want to capitalize on chances like that."

Charge coach Carla MacLeod quickly interjected.

“I’ve coached her since she was young, and those mitts aren’t new to me. It’s a piece of her game. It’s nice that she got that opportunity and obviously she has the capacity to make plays like that and it’s always nice when they get that first one,” she said.

“That's the privilege of the job is getting to work with these women and their teammates every day. So, any time there’s success stories to be had, it’s nice to have a front-row seat to it.”

The goal is one more accomplishment the 23-year-old Edmonton native can add to her already impressive resume.

Markowski won a gold medal with Team Alberta at the 2019 Canada Games and represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF U-18 Women's World Championships, winning a gold medal.

After playing collegiate hockey at Clarkson University, where she was named to the ECAC All-Academic Team in 2020 and 2022, Markowski moved on to Ohio State and won a National Championship with the Buckeyes last season.

So what was the most meaningful moment?

“Those are totally different situations, but all great moments,” Markowski said.

The rookie said she plans to take the puck from her first PWHL goal back to Edmonton where she has many hockey mementoes.

“I’ll probably just leave it in there," she said.

The new addition is likely just the first of many.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.