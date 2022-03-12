NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday.

Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute.

NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago.

Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0).

NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with NYCFC hosting the Philadelphia Union while Montreal visits Atlanta United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.