TORONTO — Defensive back Robertson Daniel, who had three interceptions and a pick-six in Toronto's 45-24 home win over the B.C. Lions on Monday night, was among five Argonauts recognized Wednesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted on a weekly basis as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Daniel received an 88.2 grade for his performance, which also included four tackles. Also honoured were quarterback Chad Kelly (86.4 grade), receiver Cam Phillips (80.5), defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade (78.8) and kicker Boris Bede (76.1).

Kelly finished 23-of-29 passing versus B.C. for 249 yards and a TD while rushing three times for 25 yards. Phillips had six catches for 76 yards and Orimolade registered two tackles with a sack. Bede made all three field goals he tried and added five converts and a single.

The Ottawa Redblacks had three top performers in special-teams player Kene Onyeka (week-high grade of 91.1), running back De'Montre Tuggle (75.6 grade after rushing for 126 yards and a TD in 26-7 win over Edmonton) and linebacker Douglas Coleman II (86.7).

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive line secured the final category with 71.3 grade following the club's 17-3 win over Montreal. Chris Kolankowski was the unit's top performer with a 75.8 grading.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.