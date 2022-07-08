VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps placed forward Deiber Caicedo on the MLS season-ending injury list Friday after he underwent successful surgery a day earlier to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Caicedo suffered the injury in Vancouver's home game against New England on June 26.

“We are pleased to hear that Deiber's surgery was a success. At the same time, we all feel for him and it's unfortunate he will be out for the remainder of the season," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

"We will be with him throughout his recovery process and look forward to seeing a (fully) fit Deiber at the start of our 2023 pre-season."

Caicedo, a 22-year old native of Barbacoas, Colombia, started 14 of his 19 appearances across all competitions this season. He had one goal and four assists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.