Sanders walks out of media day after being addressed as 'Deion'

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders abruptly concluded his press availability at SWAC Media Day on Tuesday when he was addressed by a media member as "Deion."

The Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer expected to be called "Coach" and said that the reporter wouldn't have called Alabama head coach Nick Saban "Nick."

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger's Nick Suss. “If you call Nick [Saban], Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me. Treat me like Nick.”

After being called "Deion" a second time, he walked out of the press conference.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time All-Pro is heading into his second season as head coach of the Tigers. Sanders went 4-3 in his first year on the job.

A native of Fort Myers, FL, Sanders spent 14 seasons in the National Football League with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Washington and the Baltimore Ravens.