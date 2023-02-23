Veteran defender Dejan Lovren has retired from international duty.

The 33-year-old Lyon centre-back was capped 78 times by Croatia over 14 years with the senior team.

"As a child, I dreamt of playing at major tournaments and getting to put on that red and white shirt," Lovren said in a statement. "I put on the Croatian checkers for the first time when I was nine years old and I will never forget that special feeling - like putting on Superman's cape."

Making his senior debut in 2009, Lovren went on to appear at three World Cups and a Euro. He was in Croatia's starting lineup in a 4-2 losing effort against France in the 2018 World Cup Final.

Lovren is currently in the first year of his second stint at OL following three years at Zenit. After one season at Southampton, Lovren joined Liverpool in 2014 with whom he would play for six seasons, winning Premier League and Champions League titles.