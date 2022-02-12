NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 on Saturday night to give them consecutive double-digit, wire-to-wire victories on the road.

Murray controlled the game with a combination of accurate perimeter shooting on pull-ups and fades alike, explosive drives and forceful finishing around the basket.

Lonnie Walker scored 17 points, Keldon Johnson added 16 and Doug McDermott had 15 for the Spurs (22-35), who have remained within touching distance of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

CJ McCollum had a season-high 36 points on 15-of-24 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for New Orleans (22-34), which occupied the 10th and final play-in spot in the Western Conference standings when it acquired the star guard from Portland on Tuesday but is 0-2 since.

Brandon Ingram added 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Murray shined during a pivotal 19-5 run in the third quarter that put the Spurs up by double digits for good.

He muscled in a reverse layup while being fouled on the arm by McCollum and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play. Murray followed that with a left wing 3 that made it 83-68.

One night after making 18 3s in a victory at Atlanta, the Spurs made 14 of 37 (37.8%). The Pelicans made 11 of 34 (34.4%) from 3-point range, but several of their made 3s came after they'd fallen behind by 18 in the fourth quarter. Devonte' Graham, normally one of New Orleans top 3-point threats, missed all six of his shots — four from deep — and did not score.

The Spurs also outscored New Orleans 50-42 inside.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Murray notched his 28th double-double this season, one night after registering his 11th triple-double of the current campaign in Atlanta. ... San Antonio has defeated New Orleans four straight times. ... Former Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky was available to make his debut with San Antonio for the first time since being traded from New Orleans to Portland and then to San Antonio before Thursday's trade deadline. He did not play, however.

Pelicans: Reserve C Willy Hernangomez returned from a four-game absence tied to health and safety protocols. He played 12 minutes and had six rebounds, four points and two assists. ... McCollum now has 20 20-point games this season, with 19 of those for Portland before his trade to New Orleans this past week.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit Chicago on Monday night for the fourth stop on their eight-game “Rodeo Road Trip.”

Pelicans: Host Toronto on Monday night in the fourth of six straight home games.

