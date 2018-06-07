Del Potro: 'I don’t have any words to describe this moment'

Juan Martin del Potro has returned to the French Open semifinals for the first time since 2009 by defeating Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Del Potro fought back tears during his post-match interview and was loudly cheered by fans at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"It's tough to speak now," the fifth-seeded Argentine player said. "It has been a long time without good feelings. I had three surgeries on my left wrist. I was close to quit."

Del Potro will be up against 10-time champion Rafal Nadal for a spot in the final.

"I don't know if I will win, but I will take a big love from you and that's the most important for me," he said.

In 2009, del Potro lost to Roger Federer in the French Open semifinals. He went on to win the U.S. Open the same year by defeating Federer in the final.